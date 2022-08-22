GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — August 22 is the opening day of the 2022 Washington County Fair. The fair officially opens at 5 p.m. on Monday and runs through August 28. Here’s what you can expect throughout the week.
Monday’s schedule includes the youth dressage in Horse Arena, CTE BOCES culinary arts and hospitality demonstration at BOCES Tent, the Greene Brothers at the Entertainment Tent, and the Demolition Derby in the Entertainment Tent. A full schedule of events each day can be found on the NEWS10 website.
New food vendors
- Taylor’s Steak Tip Bowls
- Polar Bear Ice Cream
- Corner BBQ Grill
- Prime Concessions
- Angela’s Pizza
- Scooters Corn Dog
- Empire Bakery
- Jungle Juice
Daily entertainment
- Zultar
- Circus Incredible
- Niagara County Downunder
- Hog Diggity Dog
- Hot Dog Pig Racing
- Barnyard Cackle Review
- Chainsaw Artist
- “Aggie” Incredible Milking Cow
- Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage
- Buffalo Barfield at the Caboose Stage
- Jeff Williams at the Caboose Stage
Music
- Mike & Maegan, August 23 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage
- Matt Donnelly, August 24 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage
- Spellbound, August 25 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage
- Roxy & Denny, August 26 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage
- October Rose, August 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage
- Lounge Lizards, August 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage
- Buffalo & Brandy, daily at the Caboose Stage
- Buffalo Barfield, daily at the Caboose Stage
- Jeff Williams, daily at the Caboose Stage
Tickets
Admission and ride tickets are still available for purchase on the Washington County Fair website. Week, day, and lifetime passes are available. Advanced ride tickets are available for purchase on the website until 4 p.m. on Monday. You can also buy tickets at the gate.