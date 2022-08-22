A cow peeks over the fence a few hours before the start of the Washington County Fair in Greenwich, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — August 22 is the opening day of the 2022 Washington County Fair. The fair officially opens at 5 p.m. on Monday and runs through August 28. Here’s what you can expect throughout the week.

Monday’s schedule includes the youth dressage in Horse Arena, CTE BOCES culinary arts and hospitality demonstration at BOCES Tent, the Greene Brothers at the Entertainment Tent, and the Demolition Derby in the Entertainment Tent. A full schedule of events each day can be found on the NEWS10 website.

New food vendors

Taylor’s Steak Tip Bowls

Polar Bear Ice Cream

Corner BBQ Grill

Prime Concessions

Angela’s Pizza

Scooters Corn Dog

Empire Bakery

Jungle Juice

Daily entertainment

Zultar

Circus Incredible

Niagara County Downunder

Hog Diggity Dog

Hot Dog Pig Racing

Barnyard Cackle Review

Chainsaw Artist

“Aggie” Incredible Milking Cow

Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage

Buffalo Barfield at the Caboose Stage

Jeff Williams at the Caboose Stage

Music

Mike & Maegan, August 23 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage

Matt Donnelly, August 24 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage

Spellbound, August 25 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage

Roxy & Denny, August 26 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage

October Rose, August 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage

Lounge Lizards, August 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Stage

Buffalo & Brandy, daily at the Caboose Stage

Buffalo Barfield, daily at the Caboose Stage

Jeff Williams, daily at the Caboose Stage

Tickets

Admission and ride tickets are still available for purchase on the Washington County Fair website. Week, day, and lifetime passes are available. Advanced ride tickets are available for purchase on the website until 4 p.m. on Monday. You can also buy tickets at the gate.