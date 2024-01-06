FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a rollover crash that occurred in Fort Ann on January 4. The crash took place on State Route 4 near Needhamville Lane.

On Thursday at 10:42 a.m., police responded to the area following reports of a single-vehicle rollover accident with entrapment. Upon arrival, officers located an 86-year-old man that needed to be extricated from a 2018 Volvo.

After the driver was safely removed from the car, he was transported to a nearby landing zone and transferred to a medical helicopter. He was then flown to Albany Medical Center to be treated for severe injuries to the head and face.

The preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the Volvo had been traveling north on State Route 4, when a witness reported seeing the driver swerving, speeding up and ultimately leaving the roadway. According to police, the car then fell into a culvert, resulting in the vehicle rolling over and landing on its roof.

A portion of State Route 4 was closed for a time while the road was cleared. The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.