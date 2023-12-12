ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car crash on State Route 40 in the town of Argyle on Monday. The other driver involved was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation and was released.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office saw a gray Chevrolet HHR and a black Kia Forte on the northbound side of the roadway on arrival. Deputies say the Kia was traveling north on State Route 40 near the Washington Center and the Chevrolet was driving southbound.

Law enforcement says the Chevrolet sharply crossed into the other lane and struck the passenger side by the front of the Kia. The driver of the Kia was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation and was released after.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Glens Falls Hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later taken to Albany Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.