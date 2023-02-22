WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, a State Police of Brunswick arrested a Whitehall woman for Grand Larceny. According to police, a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence in Salem, NY, on February 15.

Investigations determined that Linda A. Vandenburgh, 58, had stolen the vehicle, which was located and recovered by the Watervliet Police Department on February 17. Vandenburgh was located and taken into custody on Saturday and turned over to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.