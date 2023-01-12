CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a concerned tipster turned to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children earlier this month, troopers made their way to a home in Cambridge. According to a press release from New York State Police, a Wednesday raid there turned up child porn on the homeowner’s cell phone.

Damian J. Waterman, 28, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and criminal possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Waterman was processed at the Greenwich State Police barracks and arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment. He couldn’t make bail—$5,000 cash or $10,000 bond—and is doing time in county lockup.