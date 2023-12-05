PUTNAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 23-year-old man from Putnam was arrested for allegedly fatally injuring a cat. State Police charged Christian A. Nichols with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police received a complaint from the owner that their cat was missing and they believed it had been intentionally injured. The cat was located dead with a gunshot wound and other injuries near its home.

Investigations determined Nichols, who is known to the victim, fatally injured the cat. During a search of Nichol’s home, police located a long gun and an illegally possessed Billy Club.

Nichols was arrested in Glens Falls. He was arraigned at the Granville Town Court and released on his own recognizance.