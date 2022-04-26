ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police officers first heard about a man being hit by a car on Brennan Road in Argyle around 6:00 p.m. Monday evening. Early investigations have determined that 83-year-old Robert T. Brennan of Argyle was crossing the street in front of his house when he was hit by a car driving westbound.

Brennan was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police were assisted by the Argyle Fire Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning against the driver who hit Brennan. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.