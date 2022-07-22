GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are investigating a fire that occurred on Wednesday near the 900-block of County Route 77 in Greenwich. State Police said after an initial investigation they believe the fire is suspicious.

Just about 10:56 p.m., on July 20, troopers responded to the structure fire where four children and two adults were in the house at the time. Police said all the occupants made it out of the residence, with one adult believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The unidentified adult was med-flighted to Fletcher Allen Hospital in Burlington, Vermont to be treated. Their condition is unknown at this time.

If you or someone you know has any information on the fire, contact New York State Police at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov. Stick with NEWS10 for more as this story develops.