WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 7:42 p.m. on Sunday, the New York State Police in Granville responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on State Route 4 in Whitehall. Early investigations have revealed that Erik D. Nelson, 24, of Granville was driving a 2011 Ducati motorcycle south on State Route 4 when he failed to negotiate a turn.

Nelson drove across the northbound lane, off the eastern shoulder, and hit a guide rail. He was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details have been released at this time.