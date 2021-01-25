No internet? Washington Co. created a COVID hotline for residents without internet access

Washington County created a COVID-19 hotline to provide information to those that do not have internet access. (Washington County Dept. of Public Safety)

WASHINGTON COUNTY (NEWS10) – In an effort to ensure the members community members who have no internet or lack stable internet capabilities can receive COVID-19 vaccine information, Washington County announced a joint effort to create a hotline. The hotline was created between Washington County, the Public Health Department, the Washington County Office for Aging & Disabilities Resource Center, Social Services and Public Safety.

The Washington County Public Health Vaccination Information Help Line can be reached at (518) 746-2422.

The Help Line is geared towards ensuring that those communities who either lack or have trouble with internet will have access to recorded information, 24 hours a day, on the latest updates on COVID-19 Vaccine events held by Washington County, as well as other related vaccine information at state run sites. To help with booking vaccine appointments, the help line will be answered during business hours and assist in signing-up for available timeslots.

Have internet? The county strongly encourages anyone with internet access to refer to the Washington County Coronavirus Information site to ensure those without internet access can reach the help line, receive information and assistance in a timely manner.