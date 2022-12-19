SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue in Washington County welcomed 16 surrendered dogs, after responding to a plea for help from a home in Salem, involving over 20 neglected dogs and puppies. Lucky Puppy Rescue says they received the notification regarding the neglected dogs on December 10.

At the time of the request for help, Lucky Puppy says two dogs were found deceased inside the home, and another was severely ill. They further confirmed a third dog had died, and found there was a young litter of puppies at the home as well.

“I made phone calls for days and was dismayed to learn this situation had been present for years,” said Emily DiSiena, a Lucky Puppy volunteer who played a “significant” hand in organizing the event. “I’m grateful to Shannon Celeste, (Town of Fort Ann’s DCO), who came to aid us on a volunteer basis. This was out of her jurisdiction but she still came to help. I’m really impressed and proud that Lucky Puppy was able to make this happen in a matter of days.”

Image from Lucky Puppy Rescue

Image from Lucky Puppy Rescue

Image from Lucky Puppy Rescue

Image from Lucky Puppy Rescue

On December 15, DiSiena, Celeste, and another Lucky Puppy Staff member, along with support from Almost Home Rescue went to the residence, where the owner willingly surrendered 16 dogs. All the dogs were brought to Lucky Puppy’s Great Beginnings Adoption Center, and are being monitored and receiving medical care. They are also scheduled for upcoming spay procedures.

16 is the maximum number Lucky Puppy could safely accommodate at their facility at this time. Lucky Puppy says there are still 5-7 male, unfixed dogs residing at the home, but are asking other local rescues for aid in caring for the surrendered dogs, and finding the rest a home.