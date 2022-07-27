ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has died after a motorcycle vs. car crash on County Route 48 in Argyle. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as Eric Larson, 45, of Galway.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on July 22 around 5:15 p.m. Once there, deputies found Larson with serious injuries.

Police said Larson had been driving a 2007 Harley Davidson with a separate motorcyclist south on County Route 48 when he apparently veered into a 2002 Subaru Forester that was driving northbound. He was thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru were uninjured. Larson was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and then transferred to Albany Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead.

A section of County Route 48 was closed while the accident was reconstructed. The accident remains under

investigation.