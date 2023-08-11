HARTFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Hartford. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 40 and State Route 149 on Thursday.

Police say, Jeffrey Tucker, 30, of Fort Ann, was traveling southbound on State Route 40 on a motorcycle. Tucker collided with a vehicle turning north onto State Route 40 from State Route 149. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigations are ongoing. No charges have been made at this time.