EASTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The two teen boys, Alex and Ricky Barbur, that went missing on Friday have been found in good health, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Before being located, the teens were seen walking into the woods.

Alex is 15 and Ricky is 13. The Sheriff’s Office said it is thankful to the Easton community for all the tips and information sent in to find the boys.