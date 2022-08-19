ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Zoey Johnson, 16, is actively missing, says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen on Hinds Road in Argyle, wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Chester Bennington (late vocalist of Lincoln Park) on it.

Johnson has brown eyes, dyed red hair and is around 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She has black-framed eyeglasses and may have a small black kitten with her, says her mother, Courtney Prosser.

Prosser said that her daughter went missing between 3 and 6 pm on Thursday from her father’s house in Argyle. “She has ties to the Warrensburg area and has a history of self-harm and depression, but she was not currently in crisis,” Prosser added.

Hinds Road is located near Shadow Hills Farm and The Barn at Willow’s Hollow, east of Hudson Falls and Fort Edward. Anyone with any information on Johnson should call Washington County Sheriff’s at (518) 747-4623.