SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police (NYSP) said Friday that they have found the body of Lisa Deangelis, 58, of Cambridge. Deangelis was reported missing on July 29 by her family when she didn’t come home.

Police searched the woods using K9 units and located her car on County Route 114 on Wednesday. Her body was found a short distance away from a vehicle in a wooded area. The body was identified as Deangelis on Friday.

The investigation into her death is ongoing. Police do not think it is suspicious and there is no threat to the public.