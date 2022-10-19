FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 79-year-old Middle Granville man died Tuesday afternoon after his car flipped near State Route 22 in Fort Ann. Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say James E. Briggs was driving east on State Route 22 at about 2:35 p.m. when he went off the road and flipped his car into a tree.

Briggs was trapped inside the car and had to be extricated. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Washington County Coroner Wes Perry.

Briggs was the only person in the car at the time of the wreck, Sheriff Murphy noted. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.