WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the two men charged with making meth in a Whitehall motel room back in 2020 has pleaded guilty. David Duncan admitted to third-degree manufacturing of meth, a class D felony, in Washington County Court Friday, January 27.

According to court documents, Duncan will spend one year in county jail when sentenced on February 24.

Duncan and his co-defendant, Daniel Murray, were arrested on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, after Troopers spotted meth-making tools in their Budget Inn motel room. A search of the room turned up evidence of a meth lab, which was secured by the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response team.

Both men were charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, and criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material. As part of his Friday, January 27, plea deal, two of those charges were dropped for Duncan.

Duncan is back in Washington County Jail, where he awaits sentencing. There has been no word on when Murray will face a judge.