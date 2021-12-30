Local Girl Scout earns award for work supporting seniors

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 first met 13-year-old Girl Scout Olivia Coolidge last December, after she raised enough money in one week to provide all 88 residents at Slate Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with a hand-sewn stocking filled with goodies. More than a year later, she returns to the center to continue her work supporting the “forgotten seniors” in her community.

Coolidge worked on her project over course of the last year. Instead of stockings, this time she created a “reminiscence mural” to help elderly residents with memory loss recall a happy memory. Reminiscence art is the use of calm images, subtle clues or questions to bring about a positive emotion and memory.

She selected what she loves most, Girl Scouts, as her mural theme. Over the course of the year she worked to secure royalty free photos of Girl Scout throughout the decades.

Her goal was to use Girl Scout symbolism to further evoke memories of those who may have been Girl Scouts or who had family members who were Scouts. Images of Girl Scout cookies creating the biggest impact on the residents.

The mural is the last step towards earning her Silver Award for the Girl Scouts. She says she hopes the project will become its own badge, that way seniors all over the country can feel supported.