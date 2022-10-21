GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 10th-annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade, presented by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at 6 p.m. Tractors big and small take part in this event, each adorned with a minimum of 1,000-holiday lights.

When the parade steps off, over 60 tractors and displays travel from Greenwich Central School into the heart of the village. Organizers said around 10,000 people came to witness this holiday tradition in 2021—a number that grows year after year.

While the stunning lighted tractors are the main attraction, during the 2022 event day, Greenwich will come alive with free afternoon activities—from horse and wagon rides to an appearance from Santa. A daytime event schedule has not yet been released.

The 2022 parade will travel from Greenwich Central School to Church Street and then east along Main Street in Greenwich. It will eventually circle back to its starting point for an awards ceremony.

There’s still time to register your tractor! Download the 2022 Participant Packet on the Greenwich Tractor Parade website to view the entry rules, fill out the forms, and mail or drop off with payment.