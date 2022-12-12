HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Learning, Employment, Assistance and Partnership (LEAP) staff were joined by community members to unveil their first of four “community giving boxes.” Community giving boxes help supply families who are facing tough times in Washington County with personal hygiene items.

This program, which was made popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, looks to break the negative stigma surrounding needing help, and enables community members to help each other as much as possible.

LEAP, a non-profit community action agency, has been serving Washington County for over 50 years. The community giving box is located at the River Street Head Start/Early Head Start Center in Hudson Falls. Additional boxes will be placed at the Dix Avenue HS/EHS Center in Hudson Falls and the Whitehall and Cambridge HS/EHS Centers.