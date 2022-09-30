KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kingsbury firefighters used the jaws of life to pry a Whitehall woman from her car after a rollover crash Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m., on State Route 4, north of Waite Road in Kingsbury.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the 46-year-old woman was driving southbound on State Route 4 when she veered off the road and flipped her car. Deputies said she may have suffered a medical event before crashing, and neither drugs nor alcohol was involved.

The woman was taken to Glens Falls Hospital with injuries to her head, neck, and chest. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, police said.

No citations were issued, but the crash remains under investigation. A portion of Route 4 was closed for about an hour while the wreck was cleared.