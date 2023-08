FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyedeek W. Hostos, 30, for allegedly assaulting a Correctional Guard at the Washington County Jail. The Guard sustained an arm injury.

The reported assault occurred on August 17. Hostos was charged with second-degree assault and was arraigned in the Washington County Centralized Arraignment. He was held without bail and is due to appear in the Town of Fort Edward Court at a later date.