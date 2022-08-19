HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Tayevion McIntosh, 17, who has been missing for over a week. On Aug. 11, McIntosh left home on foot and has not returned. Police said they may have run away.

McIntosh often visits Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Queensbury, and Lake George, according to a release. They are described as a transgender Black person, standing about 5’4″, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighing about 215 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hudson Falls Police at (518) 747-4011. There have been no updates, as of Friday morning.