HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After police claim a man was caught on camera trying to use a stolen credit card at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Hudson Falls, investigators are trying to put a name to his face. A surveillance photo from the store, taken on Tuesday, October 18 around 6 a.m., was released on Facebook Wednesday.

Do you recognize this man? If so, the Hudson Falls Police Department needs your help. (Photo: Hudson Falls Police)

If you recognize the man in the picture or were at Cumberland Farms on Tuesday morning, the Hudson Falls Police need your help. Call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (518) 747-4011 or send an email to hoagland@hudsonfallspd.com if you have any information.