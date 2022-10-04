HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson Falls man has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment after an investigation into the cause of a multi-unit apartment building fire on Maple Street. Hudson Falls Police were sent to 11 Maple Street for a report of a structure fire at about 8 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers evacuated residents from the eight-unit apartment building. Fire Departments from several area agencies responded to battle the blaze for over seven hours.

Fire Investigators from the Washington County Bureau of Fire and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control conducted an origin and cause investigation and determined that the fire started in a downstairs apartment, according to a release from Hudson Falls Police. Police located the tenant of the downstairs apartment, Peter Lemery, 47, and interviewed him about the fire.

As a result of the investigation, Lemery was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony. He was held at the Washington County Correctional Facility, where he awaits arraignment.

The American Red Cross assisted several of the displaced families with shelter. New York State Route 4 from River Street to Pearl Street and Maple Street from Main Street to Oak Street were shut down for several hours.

The apartment building sustained significant damage. The criminal investigation is ongoing.