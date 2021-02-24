Hudson Falls CSD residents approve $16.7 million capital improvement project

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Hudson Falls Central School District residents approved Phase 1 of the Hudson Falls Future Project. The final tally was 275 yes votes and 76 no votes.

The $16.7 million project will address important repairs and upgrades to meet safety needs and code requirements district-wide. Also, it will replace aging roofs and modernize entryways at all schools as well as the high school library and auditorium.

The Hudson Falls Future Project consists of three phases, spread across 5-to-8 years:

Phase 2 will entail further upgrades to our building roofs, fitness center as well as mechanical systems.

Phase 3 will complete our mechanical and code upgrades and include a special emphasis on special area classrooms (i.e. music, art, science, and special education).

The largest portion of the cost for this project is being funded by state aid (89% of total cost). The remaining portion of the project will have a tax impact to an average home of $150,000 with an additional $7 per year. That number drops to $6 per year with STAR, or $4 per year with Senior STAR.