HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 30, the Hudson Falls Central School District PTSA is hosting the Fun Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The fair will be held at the Hudson Falls Primary School.

Visitors can purchase a $15 wristband, which provides access to unlimited carnival games. There will be prizes, basket raffles, and food available for purchase. A Cricut Explore Air 2 Bundle valued at over $500 will also be raffled off.