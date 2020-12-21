Hudson Falls CSD launches new text messaging system with families

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In Thoughtexchange conversations with the Hudson Falls Central School District community, one of the request requests from parents was the ability to connect with the District via text message. In response, the district is launching a new SMS text messaging service for families through their current SchoolMessenger system.

The District can now deliver text messages straight to school community members’ mobile phones with important information about events, school closings, safety alerts, and more.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, parents will receive a message from SchoolMessenger welcoming them to the free system. Parents can also opt-in to this service by sending a text message of “Y” or “YES” to the school’s short code number: 67587. Participants can opt-out of these messages at any time by replying to one of the messages with “STOP.”

SchoolMessenger is compliant with the Student Privacy PledgeTM, so parents can rest assured that their information is secure, according to the school.

Make sure that the contact information in SchoolTool is still current. If it needs to be updated, contact the district registrar at (518) 681-4279.

Additionally, the District encourages families to connect through our website, Facebook, Twitter Instagram, as well as their mobile application.

*Terms and Conditions – Message frequency varies. Standard message and data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Mobile carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages. See schoolmessenger.com/txt for more info.