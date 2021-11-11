Hudson Falls CSD going remote Friday due to bus driver shortage

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Falls Central School District is moving to remote learning on November 12 due to a bus driver shortage. Superintendent Dan Ward made the announcement on the district’s website.

“We are absolutely gutted that we are in this position,” said Ward. “But due to the amount of transportation personnel quarantined, we simply can not remain open in a safe way.”

The district said Universal Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers will get in touch with their students and will have instructions on any learning goals for the day. Students in all other grades should log on to their Chromebooks and check into their Google Classrooms for instructions from their teachers.

Buses to Prospect, Sanford Street, Washington Street, Meyers Center, SAEC, and SUNY will still run. CTE and SUNY buses will leave and return to the high school at their regularly scheduled times.

The district will continue to serve food Friday for any student that needs it. Students can pick up breakfast from the Middle or High School between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. and at any of the elementary schools between 8:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Lunch is available at each building between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Outdoor internet access is available for any district-issued Chromebook device in the parking lot on the east side of the Middle School and in the main parking lot of the Kindergarten Center.

The district said they plan to be open Monday for in-person learning. If they need to extend remote learning further, they will alert students and parents by 2 p.m. on November 14.