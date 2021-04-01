Hudson Falls CSD employees host food distribution event

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – HFCSD employees are coming together to hand out fresh fruits, vegetables, and other food items to the Hudson Falls community. On April 8, members of the public can begin lining up at 10 a.m. along the Franklin Street side of the high school. There is no pre-registration necessary.

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, along with Catholic Charities, will be bringing fresh fruits, vegetables, along with loads of pantry staples for anyone in need. Anyone arriving by car is asked to remain in their vehicles. Walkers should leave a six-foot space between them and the next person. Everyone arriving must wear a mask.

“This past year has shown us that school is much more than a place for learning,” said Jon Hunter, Hudson Falls Interim Superintendent. “We have, and will continue to focus on serving as a foundation for our community to grow. We are here to serve the whole student, inside the classroom and out.”