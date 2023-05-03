CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education has been awarded $279,000 in support of artist housing and sound equipment. The funds were made available by the NY State Council on the Arts and are part of a $42 million investment statewide in Small and Mid-Sized Capital Projects for Arts and Cultural Organizations.

“In the last two years, with NYSCA’s extraordinary support, we have completed several facilities projects that have greatly improved patrons’ experiences, including new HVAC systems in three of our buildings and new restrooms in Hubbard Hall,” says Executive & Artistic Director David Snider. “The addition of artist housing and new sound equipment are critical steps in our growth in serving our community and the field at large.”

Renovations and restoration will begin on the Lovejoy Building on the Hubbard Hall campus. Work is expected to be completed by July 2024. New sound equipment will be implemented later this year.

The $279,000 will be matched by existing funds, and an additional $100K will be raised over the next three years. “The Lovejoy Building in the middle of our campus is the perfect building to adapt to our needs to accommodate visiting artists and performers,” said Andrew Pate, leader of the board’s facilities working group. “Plans and funding will make the building accessible and affordable, broadening what the Hall can offer the community. It will also allow Hubbard Hall to host emerging artists and connect with organizations out of our area.”