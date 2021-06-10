Hicks Orchard to kick off summer music program

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hicks Orchard, New York’s oldest U-Pick apple orchard, is energizing the region’s live music scene with Second Saturday Concerts. The outdoor summer music series begins Saturday, June 12.

“We’re giving 100% of the ticket sales to the artists minus $100 to cover hiring someone to help work the door,” said David Garvoille, the business development manager for the orchard. “It’s been a difficult 15 months for singer/songwriters. We are so happy to do this for them, but also for our thousands of fans who support our farm by picking cherries, blueberries and apples. We hope they will come support these artists, too.”

Ticket prices are $20 for an early bird seat and $25 at the door. Wood-fired pizza, craft cider and beer will also be on sale.

Hicks Orchard’s sister property, Slyboro Ciderhouse, is co-sponsoring the music series along with Hudson Valley Wireless.

The Second Saturday Concerts will run monthly through October, ending with a performance by Matthew Piazzi and the Debonairs. Piazzi made it to the quarterfinals of Americas Got Talent in Season 3. A complete list of artists can be found on Slyboro’s website or contact David Garvoille, Hicks Orchard’s Business Development Manager, at dave@slyborociderhouse.com or (518) 642-1788.