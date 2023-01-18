HARTFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Town of Hartford supervisor Dana Haff has declared a state of emergency in Hartford. Haff announces this ahead of the winter weather approaching along with a shortage of highway employees.

Haff is coordinating with neighboring towns, Washington County, and NYS for the provision of necessary highway services. Haff explains if the need arises for the services to be provided those she is coordinating with will assist.

Haff also mentioned the emergency hiring of part time drivers at $21 per hour, addressing the need to keep the town’s roadways safe and in passable condition. To inquire about being a part time driver, please call the Hartford Highway Superintendent at Office (518) 632-9178 or Cell (518) 222-2394.