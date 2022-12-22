GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The village of Greenwich will receive $4.4 million in federal funding in 2023, for a new wastewater treatment plant. The village’s current plant is at the end of its useful life and is in an advanced state of deterioration. Given the fact that the original manufacturer is no longer in business and replacement parts would not be available, any failure of an individual critical component could mean a complete shutdown of the plant.

The proposed facility will have an anticipated lifespan of at least 60 years and will have built-in redundancies and room for future expansion. The project will be sponsored by U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as part of their recently announced bipartisan spending package.

“For far too long the Village of Greenwich’s aging wastewater treatment facility has needed serious upgrades, and I am proud to deliver this major $4.4 million federal investment to finally replace and expand the wastewater treatment plant to move this project forward without the burden having to fall on local taxpayers,” said Senator Schumer. “I will always fight tooth and nail to keep our water systems flowing, jobs growing, and New Yorkers safe and healthy.”

“The Village of Greenwich’s existing wastewater treatment facility serves a key role in protecting the environment, but it is nearing the end of its useful life,” added Senator Gillibrand. “I am proud to have helped secure this $4.4 million in funding, which will enable Greenwich to build a new, modern wastewater treatment plant that will ensure our state’s waterways remain clean now and into the future.”