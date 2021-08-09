Greenwich schoolhouse to be featured on HGTV’s “Cheap Old Houses”

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A schoolhouse in Greenwich renovated by a local family will be featured on HGTV on Monday. Gramp’s Old School, originally built in 1850, will be highlighted on Monday’s episode of HGTV’s new show “Cheap Old Houses.”

Father daughter team Richard and Jill Tefft purchased the schoolhouse in 2017 and spent two and a half years restoring it into a vacation rental.

During the restoration process, uncovering relics from the past – including grades and artwork belonging to their grandfather.

Cheap Old Houses stars Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein and premieres Monday, Aug. 9, with back-to-back episodes at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. The series is inspired by the Finkelstein’s popular Instagram feed. In each episode, cameras will follow the couple as they tour low-priced older houses across America and ultimately choose which ones to feature on their famous site.

In addition to airing on HGTV, the first four episodes of Cheap Old Houses will be available to stream on discovery+ early on Aug. 9.