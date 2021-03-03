Great Meadow inmate pleads guilty to threatening to kill a US Senator

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Carlo Di Padova, 61, an inmate at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, pled guilty on February 25 to threatening a federal official. Di Padova sent a letter to a United States Senator that contained a white powdery substance and stated that he planned to have someone shoot the Senator in the head.

Di Padova mailed the letter on January 23, 2019 while he was an inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility in Auburn. The powder in the letter was determined to be harmless.

Di Padova will be sentenced on June 16 in Utica and faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision, Office of Special Investigation, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily C. Powers.