GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Granville woman who was previously arrested for thirty-one counts of New York Agriculture and Market Law: Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals now faces five additional charges. In September, Wendy L. Murphy was arrested when thirty-one horses were found on her property deprived of necessary sustenance.

On Monday, State Police arrested Wendy L. Murphy again after investigations located additional rabbits and goats on her property that were deprived of necessary sustenance. Murphy was issued an appearance ticket to Granville Town Court on December 12.