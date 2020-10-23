Granville school community builds 25 desks for remote students

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday afternoon, more than twenty faculty and staff members at Granville Junior Senior High School volunteered their time to build desks for students in need.

Inspired by the “Desks by Dads” model, Eighth Grade Teacher Kenis Sweet came up with the idea to build 25 desks so he could give his students a proper workspace for virtual learning. 

“I think the Granville school community is really a part of the Granville community and we recognize we have to do everything we can to help our kids and sometimes that means providing the basics and I think everyone responds to that, everyone has a heart that’s giant in this district,” said Sweet.

On Saturday morning, students in need will stop by to pick up their new desks.

