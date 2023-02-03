GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Slate Valley Museum will launch its 2023 “Sip & Paint on Slate” series with a Cabin Fever event on Friday, February 17 from 7-9 p.m. The highly anticipated series will be helmed this year by Darcie Parrott, an art teacher in Vermont’s Slate Valley Unified School District.

“Darcie brings such great energy and enthusiasm with her,” noted the museum’s Executive Director, Sarah Kijowski. “We are so excited to welcome her to our workshop team to help us continue to welcome both old and new friends to experience creativity with slate in a hands-on way.”

The Cabin Fever workshop is the first of six stand-alone sessions that the museum will offer this year. Painters, using slate as their canvas, will create works with step-by-step guidance and encouragement from Parrott and assisting museum staff.

Pre-registration is required for the series. Tickets are $40 per person and include all art materials, one beverage ticket, and a selection of snacks and finger foods. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink options will be available, with the booze limited to those with valid IDs.

Space is limited. Those interested in registering should contact Museum Associate Wendy Bordwell at (518) 642-1417 or associate@slatevalleymuseum.org.

The museum has also reserved a snow date for the February 17 event. In the case of inclement winter weather, the workshop will be held a week later, on February 24. The museum will contact potential attendees if the weather deems it necessary to move the event.

The Slate Valley Museum is currently closed for the season and will reopen for walk-in visits in May. Programs, tours, and research appointments are available by request. The museum is located at 17 Water Street in Granville.