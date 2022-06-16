GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Scott H. Abraham, 55, of Granville after an investigation into damaged property at two separate homes. Officials say Abraham was recklessly firing a rifle in the area of Brookside Lane in Granville on June 5, around 3 p.m.

Sheriff’s Deputies determined that Abraham fired into a camper and a detached garage at one of the properties, causing significant damage. No one was injured in the incident.

Charged:

Second-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Abraham was arrested and arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to appear in Granville Town Court at a later date.