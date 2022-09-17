HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will be holding a free car seat inspection in Washington County. The car seat check is set for September 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Hudson Falls.

The inspection is located at Washington County Public Health at 415 Lower Main Street. For more information, you can contact Elizabeth St. John at (518) 746-2400 or estjohn@washingtoncountyny.gov.

The car seat checks will be performed by certified child passenger safety technicians. The trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which law enforcement agencies and community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local child car seat fitting station.