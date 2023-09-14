FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals following an investigation into narcotic sales in Washington County. Aaron J. Arquette, 31, and Debra L. Marciano-Brown, 56, were taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Fort Ann.

Arquette was charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia in the first degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and loitering in the first degree. He was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance.

Marciano-Brown was charged with criminal nuisance in the first degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. She was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and held for arrangement in Washington County Court for previous convictions.

Police arrested two others at the residence and charged them with loitering, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. They were both released with appearance tickets.