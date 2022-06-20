FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The small complex of church buildings known as the Fort Miller Reformed Church will celebrate 200 years of continual worship at the site come October 2022. As a fun and simple way to kick off those celebrations, the church is hosting a Strawberry Shortcake Festival this coming Sunday, June 26, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will be held on the historic church grounds, located at 1239 Fort Miller Road, in Fort Edward.

The public is invited to drop in and enjoy some homemade strawberry shortcakes, made with fresh whipped cream. In addition to enjoying this seasonal treat, attendees are invited to visit the new Sanctuary Pavilion recently constructed on the banks of the Hudson River. Church officials say the idea for the outdoor sanctuary is to connect the Sunday morning service during the warmer summer months with the beauty of the natural setting. Guided tours of the inside of the historic sanctuary will also be offered by the church archivist, Mac Sanders, who grew up in Fort Miller.

Guests are invited to try their hand at a game of Bocce Ball, the ancient lawn game dating back to Egyptian and Greek times before being played in church yards and on city streets. The event is part of a larger, longer-term celebration and project to restore the historic sanctuary’s 200-year-old bell tower. Sunday’s event will kick off the fundraising drive to have the bell restored by the October celebration.

Sunday’s Strawberry Shortcake Festival is open to all. Desserts and beverages will be served beginning at 12:30 p.m.