BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fort Edward man who was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, on child pornography charges has been sentenced to two-to-six years behind bars. Todd Cleavland Jr., 33, pleaded guilty to the felony of promoting a sexual performance by a child on Dec. 22, 2022.

He was originally charged with two felonies, the second being possession of a sexual performance by a child. His arrest stemmed from a cyber tip sent to the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police said that on May 16, 2021, Cleavland possessed and shared images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet.

The case was handled by New York State Police, with help from the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security. Cleavland was prosecuted by Jennifer Buckley in Saratoga County Court.