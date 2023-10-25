FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ford Edward man will serve 10 years in state prison for criminal sexual act in the first degree. Robert Keech was also sentenced to three years for sexual abuse in the first degree, which will run concurrently.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Keech attempted to have sexual contact with a child under 13 and restrained the child in the course of conduct. In a separate incident, he is accused of forcing himself onto a victim he invited into his apartment.

Keech was also ordered to serve 20 years of post-release supervision upon release from prison.