FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Theodus M. West, 46, of Fort Edward Thursday. West was arrested after a joint investigation by the New York State Office of the Medicaid Inspector General, Washington County Department of Social Services, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the investigation, officials say they determined West failed to properly use transportation services that were funded by the Washington County Department of Social Services. This, police say, resulted in the theft of over $3,000.

West was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony. He was processed and released after being arraigned in the Town of Fort Edward Court. This case was handled by Investigator Matthew Ashton and Deputy Sullivan of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.