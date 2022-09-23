FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fort Ann Fire Department Support Group is hosting the second annual Cornhole Tournament. Round up your best throwers for a chance to win $250.

The tournament commences on Saturday, September 24. at 2 p.m. for registration and practice. Official play starts at 3 p.m. The registration fee per two-person team is $30. The second place prize stands at $125 and the first place at $250. The tournament will follow American Cornhole Organization rules. The event will be held in the Truck Bay, rain or shine. Chicken BBQ, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, and more will be available to purchase. For more information call Trent Pollock at 518-791-7482.