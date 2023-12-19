FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heavy rain from a coastal storm battered much of the Northeast on Monday, causing flooding and road washouts. As the impacts of the storm can still be seen through parts of Washington County, residents are being asked to be mindful of road conditions and areas that may still be closed due to flooding.

Flood warnings in effect are:

Mettawee River at Granville Flood warning remains in effect until this evening due to minor flooding Widespread flooding of fields along the river. Water on Upper Turnpike Road and Gray Lane. The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 5.5 feet Thursday evening. The flood stage is 7.0 feet.



Hudson River at Ford Edward Flood warning remains in effect until late Wednesday afternoon Moderate flood stage. Water floods River Road in Northumberland and reaches camps in Lake Luzerne. It may also result in flooding in Stillwater. Water is over the concrete wall at the Fort Edward Yacht Basin and several homes nearby have water approaching them. At 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the stage was 26.9 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below the flood stage late Wednesday morning. The flood stage is 26.0 feet.



Hoosic River at Eagle Bridge Flood warning remains in effect until this evening due to minor flooding Water on County Route 103 between Route 67 and the covered bridge. At 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the stage was 12.6 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 5.7 feet early Friday morning. The flood stage is 11.0 feet.



Washington County anticipates that most of the local road closings not associated with waterways will reopen at some point today. The following roads were still closed as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday: