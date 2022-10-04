HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews from across the North Country battled an overnight blaze in a multi-apartment dwelling near downtown Hudson Falls. The fire, at 11 Maple Street, was first reported around 8 p.m. Monday and was fully involved by 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were still on the scene as sunrise neared Tuesday morning.

There was a massive response of fire equipment to help fight the blaze. The Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Company, Hudson Falls Police Department, and Fort Edward Rescue Squad responded, with assistance from many mutual aid departments from Washington, Warren, and Saratoga Counties. Other companies covered the stations of those on scene.

Route 4 was shut down during the fire, along with all roads leading into the center of Hudson Falls. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, those roads—aside from Maple Street, from Main to Oak—had reopened.

Timothy R. Hardy, Deputy Director at the Washington County Department of Public Safety, said early Tuesday any updates relative to the fire scene investigation will come from the Hudson Falls Police. Hardy said companies will continue to work throughout the morning on this incident.

No injuries have been reported after the blaze. The apartment building suffered extensive damage, including a roof collapse.